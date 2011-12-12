* Oct CPI +0.2 pct m/m vs -0.3 pct m/m in Sept
* Rise mainly due to higher education costs
* Analyst says pressure not building
* For details click on:
DUBAI, Dec 12 Oman's annual inflation rate
increased marginally to 3.8 percent in October, while prices
rose from a month earlier mainly because of an increase in
education costs, data showed on Monday.
Inflation was 3.7 percent year-on-year in September, after
hitting a 29-month high of 5.3 percent in August.
On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices increased 0.2
percent in October after falling 0.3 percent in September, data
from the country's economy ministry showed. Education services
jumped by 11.4 percent month-on-month in October.
"Typically you have this kind of increase when the new
school year starts. The increase in October is the seasonal
increase that you see once a year in Oman," said Fabio
Scacciavillani, chief economist at Oman Investment Fund in
Muscat.
Analysts polled by Reuters in September forecast average
inflation in Oman of 3.9 percent in 2011 and 2012, after 3.3
percent in 2010.
"I don't see any pressure building. The inflation trend is
broadly speaking pointing downwards. With the slowdown in the
global economy, it doesn't look like imported inflation will be
an issue," Scacciavillani said.
Rents and energy, which account for 21.4 percent of Oman's
consumer basket, rose 0.5 percent month-on-month in October
after climbing 0.2 percent in the previous month.
Food prices however, which make up more than 30 percent of
the basket, fell 1.2 percent on a monthly basis after a 1.3
percent increase in September.
The sultanate's economy is expected to expand 4.0 percent
this year and 4.2 percent in 2012, helped by the government's
increased infrastructure spending, the Reuters poll found.
The Central Bank's executive president said in November he
was not worried about inflation at the moment, but that the
central bank would watch it very closely. He forecast in October
inflation would reach 4 percent in 2011, while the economy was
likely to grow 5 percent.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs; Editing by Andrew Torchia)