ZURICH, Sept 14 The office of Switzerland's
attorney general is helping authorities in Oman investigate
alleged corruption in the Gulf sultanate's national oil company
and oil ministry, a Swiss law enforcement source familiar with
the matter said.
Swiss authorities are involved because transactions related
to the probe involved Swiss financial institutions, the source
said without identifying any of the institutions.
Oman's Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said has waged an
anti-graft campaign in the wake of mass protests held in several
cities in 2011 in the wake of the "Arab Spring" uprisings across
the Arab world that year.
Last year, the Court of First Instance in Muscat, Oman's
capital, sentenced the CEO of state-owned Oman Oil Company to 23
years in jail for accepting bribes, abuse of office and money
laundering.
Speaking at an international prosecutors' convention on
Monday in Zurich, Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said
publicly that his office was cooperating on big cases with
"colleagues" in Brazil and Oman but did give further details.
Swiss authorities have been collaborating with Brazil on its
investigation into Brazilian oil firm Petrobras as
well as Latin America's largest engineering and construction
company, Odebrecht SA, and its subsidiaries.
