* Oman worried about Gulf Arab confrontation with Iran
* Omani domestic stability needs regional stability -analyst
* Muscat has constructive relations with Tehran
* Iranian gas to help power Omani economy under 25-year deal
* Muscat facilitated U.S.-Iran talks before nuclear deal
By Sami Aboudi
MUSCAT, Dec 23 Traditionally reticent Oman has
become unusually assertive in opposing a Saudi plan for Gulf
Arab states to close ranks against Iran, worried that a wider
regional confrontation might threaten its own stability.
Oman's willingness to incur the displeasure of Saudi Arabia,
its most powerful neighbour, reflects both the proximity of Iran
and vulnerabilities of its domestic political, economic and
religious makeup.
The Sultanate sits on the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow
waterway between Iran and the Arabian Peninsula through which
flows 40 percent of the world's seaborne crude oil. Muscat has a
history of constructive relations with Tehran, and recently
agreed to buy Iranian gas for the next quarter century.
"Geography necessitates that we deal with Iran. It is a
Muslim neighbour located on the other side of the Gulf and
therefore we must seek stability in this region," said Anwar
al-Rawas, a lecturer at Sultan Qaboos University in Muscat.
Oman has watched with alarm as rivalry between Sunni Muslim
Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran has spread across the region.
Riyadh and some other members of the Gulf Cooperation Council
(GCC), of which Oman is a member, believe Tehran is using
sectarianism to interfere in Arab countries and build its own
sphere of Middle East influence.
Riyadh has backed groups opposing Iranian proxies in unrest
or outright war in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, Bahrain and Yemen, and
has tried to marshal the GCC into what a former Omani diplomat
described as "a sectarian project to confront Iran".
Muscat not only dismissed the Saudi idea last month, but
also facilitated secret U.S. talks with Tehran, leading to a
deal on Iran's nuclear programme that Riyadh sees as dangerous.
"Omani foreign policy is basically at the service of Omani
political stability, and Omani political stability needs
regional stability," said Marc Valeri, an Oman expert at
Britain's University of Exeter.
Factors in the new diplomatic assertiveness of a government
that used to be discreet even by the standards of the
tight-lipped region also include the sultanate's religious
makeup, which is very different from its Arab allies', and
wariness among many Omanis of Saudi influence. "They might be a
bit worried about being crushed by the sheer weight of Saudi
Arabia," said a Western diplomat in Muscat.
Omani concerns also stem from uncertainty over its dynastic
succession and questions about how long an economic model built
on dwindling oil production can last.
Protests in several Omani cities during the Arab Spring in
2011 showed that public patience with the government of Sultan
Qaboos, credited with rapidly modernising a medieval kingdom
after he overthrew his father in 1970, has limits.
A COUNTRY APART
Saudi Arabia's population and economy are larger than those
of the other five GCC members put together. Viewed from Oman,
Riyadh's attempts to build a unified Gulf Arab position are
overbearing and against its economic and political interests.
Although differences were rarely aired in public, Oman has
long stood out among its Gulf allies.
While other GCC countries gave money and political support
to Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in his 1980-88 war with Iran,
Oman maintained relations with Tehran and helped to mediate a
ceasefire that ended the fighting.
Oman also arranged prisoner exchanges between Tehran and the
West, and helped to organise oil payments to the Islamic
republic as it struggled with international sanctions imposed
over its nuclear programme.
This was partly in return for Iranian help with putting down
a Marxist uprising against Qaboos in the 1970s, even though it
was the Shah who sent troops to Oman, rather than leaders of the
1979 revolution that overthrew him.
"Qaboos is forever grateful to Iran for that," said
Abdulkhaleq Abdulla, an analyst in the United Arab Emirates.
Muscat officials remain keen to conciliate. "They consider
any role they can play in calming down the situation in the
region, in creating a kind of bridge between countries, is
indeed in the interest of Oman," said Valeri.
Oman's religious makeup also lies behind its unease at the
sectarian nature of Gulf politics. Most Omanis including the
Sultan adhere to the Ibadi faith, a Muslim branch unique to the
country which has much in common with mainstream Sunni Islam.
A big Sunni minority and a smaller Shi'ite community are not
at odds with the Ibadi majority, and Muscat is keen to keep it
that way. Already some Omanis and foreign diplomats say the
influence of Saudi Arabia's conservative Wahhabi school of Islam
sometimes causes friction.
"From time to time, we see Wahhabi sheikhs on Saudi
television channels brand Ibadis as heretics and that doesn't go
down very nicely," said Saif al-Maskery, a former Omani diplomat
who held a senior GCC role from 1987-93. Sectarian gestures from
Iranian Shi'ites were a problem too, he said.
DOMESTIC WORRIES
All this is happening as Oman faces a long-term fall in oil
revenue, public anger about unemployment and corruption, and
worries about the political future.
Qaboos, 73, has no children or designated successor. Omanis
are not yet confident in the state institutions, such as an
elected parliament with few real powers, that he has slowly
built.
Since the protests in 2011, Qaboos has accelerated efforts
to strengthen political institutions and is pursuing a
high-profile anti-corruption campaign, with trials of some
senior executives and former officials on bribery charges.
The government has also taken steps to bolster employment at
home, ordering a pay increase for Omanis and announcing new
curbs on recruiting foreign workers.
In the long term the country recognises it must diversify
away from oil and expand trade outside the GCC, including with
Iran. After the Arab Spring, the GCC pledged $10 billion in aid
to Oman. However, this will mostly be used on joint projects
such as a railway stretching from Oman through the United Arab
Emirates and Saudi Arabia to Kuwait.
Trade with Iran is now estimated at a modest $250 million a
year, but in August Muscat signed a 25-year deal with Tehran to
import gas, worth around $60 billion over its lifetime.
This, together with a $16 billion project to develop Oman's
own gas reserves signed with BP this month, should help to
relieve bottlenecks in infrastructure and industrial projects.
It also shows the benefits to Oman of pursuing a
conciliatory policy, and its worries that the political
considerations of Saudi Arabia may not be in the Sultanate's
long-term interests.
"Oman joined the GCC as part of its concern for regional
stability," Maskery said. "Neither the Omani people nor its
leadership will agree to be dissolved in a larger entity."
(Additional reporting by Fatma al-Arimi in Muscat and Rania El
Gamal in Dubai, Editing by Angus McDowall and David Stamp)