DUBAI Jan 21 Oman expects speedier completion
of a planned pipeline to import natural gas from Iran now that
international sanctions against Tehran have been lifted, the
energy minister of the Gulf sultanate said on Thursday.
Iran sits on one of the world's largest gas reserves, which
Oman has been eyeing as it hopes to feed energy-intensive
industries and liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants.
Price disagreements, Western sanctions that have stunted
Iranian energy projects and U.S. pressure on Oman to find other
suppliers have prevented real progress on the pipeline project.
In 2013, the two countries signed an agreement on gas
supplies to Oman in a deal valued at $60 billion over 25 years.
Since then, however, the project - which includes building a
subsea pipeline - has stalled.
"I am very optimistic that now the sanctions have been
lifted, the gas pipeline project will move in a faster track
than before," Oman Energy Minister Mohammed bin Hamad Al Rumhy
told Reuters by telephone.
"We were facing lots of difficulties. Now we can order
compressors, we can order pipes, seek consultancy help, we can
talk to banks about financing. Things have changed."
Rumhy was speaking during a visit by Iranian Oil Minister
Bijan Zanganeh to Muscat.
"We think we can finish the FEED (front-end engineering
design) in five months' time," Rumhy said.
"So we are giving ourselves by the end of Q2 to finish the
FEED and hopefully by the end of the year or Q1 next (year) to
start the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) work,
which will take us two years, (to) 2017-2018," he said, adding
that Oman hopes to start receiving Iranian gas by 2019.
The plan is to use Iranian gas for domestic needs as well as
exporting it to global markets after having it liquefied in
Oman, Rumhy said.
The pipeline will have the capacity to carry 1 billion cubic
feet of gas per day (bcfd) but that might be raised to 1.5-2
bcfd because of high demand in the region, he said.
"I think this will help us to make Muscat a gas hub for Gulf
countries. We can export and import gas and supply it to whoever
wants to buy across the region. We would like to start thinking
along those lines," he said.
"With the gas pipeline from Iran ... this will be a major
milestone towards our goal of making Oman a center for gas
trading in the region," he said.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Dale Hudson)