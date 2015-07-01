DUBAI, July 1 The Omani central bank has
established an independent department to handle Islamic banking,
it said on Wednesday, in a step expected to help further growth
of the country's fledgling sharia-compliant finance industry.
Oman was the last country in the six-nation Gulf Cooperation
Council to introduce Islamic finance, granting licences to Al
Izz Islamic Bank and Bank Nizwa in 2013.
Since then the industry has been expanding rapidly; as of
January, total assets held by the two banks and the Islamic
units of conventional banks accounted for about 5 percent of
total banking assets, central bank data showed.
The creation of a separate Islamic banking department
appears to clear the way for two steps seen as critical to the
long-term development of the industry: issuance of sovereign
Islamic bonds, and the introduction of sharia-compliant money
market tools.
The government has said it plans to sell its first sukuk, an
issue of 200 million rials ($520 million), in coming months,
while a central bank task force has been studying Islamic money
market operations.
The central bank's statement on Wednesday said the new
department would handle all Islamic banking matters, though the
existing examination and surveillance departments would continue
their supervision of banks.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)