DUBAI Feb 7 Oman's government will limit the
number of foreign workers and sharply raise the minimum wage for
locals in a drive to increase employment of Omani citizens,
state news agency ONA reported.
A statement by the Council of Ministers, carried by ONA and
seen by Reuters on Thursday, said the government would aim to
limit foreign workers to 33 percent of Oman's total population.
The minimum monthly wage for Omanis in the private sector
will jump to 325 rials ($845) this July from the current 200
rials, ONA quoted the council as saying.
Despite its oil wealth, the government is keen to move more
Omanis into private employment to avert social unrest and
prepare the economy for an eventual fall in oil reserves, which
could start later this decade.
Since 2011, there have been sporadic street protests to
demand more jobs. The International Monetary Fund estimates
unemployment among Omani citizens may have exceeded 20 percent
in 2010, though government officials say that estimate was far
too high and that the number of registered unemployed was
reduced by three-quarters to about 17,000 last year.
The new measures, which are subject to review by the
government's Shura Council, could have a major impact on the
economy, though in practice authorities may implement them
cautiously to avoid disruption.
Around 1.3 million or 39 percent of the population of about
3.3 million are foreigners, most of them workers brought in to
do skilled or strenuous jobs in the oil, construction and
services industries, according to official data last year. Most
are from south or southeast Asia.
Oman's ruler, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, has acknowledged that
large numbers of foreign workers are needed for industrial
development and construction of a national railway. It would be
impossible to find local replacements for many of these workers
in the foreseeable future.
So a sudden mass expulsion of foreign workers looks
unlikely. The Council of Ministers did not specify a deadline
for the 33 percent target to be hit.
But the rise in the minimum wage could affect many
businesses in the near term. The Times of Oman quoted the Public
Authority for Social Insurance as estimating over 122,000
registered employees would receive higher pay.
The Oman Society of Contractors, the umbrella body for
construction firms in the country, asked the government to
reimburse companies for additional costs incurred because of the
wage hike, the newspaper reported.
The Council of Ministers identified mechanisms that could be
used to boost employment for Omanis, including revising the
foreign investment law to stop unnecessary recruitment of
foreign workers, and changing procedures for registering
companies, ONA said.
A team of government agencies will be formed to submit
progress reports on moving Omanis into private sector jobs, it
added.
