By Saleh al-Shaibany
MUSCAT, Sept 22 Two Omani journalists have
appealed against a court decision sentencing them to prison for
publishing an article on alleged corruption in the justice
ministry, a reporter at their newspaper said on Thursday.
Wednesday's sentencing has angered rights activists against
a backdrop of popular revolts against autocracy, graft and
misrule around the Arab world that has seen the fall of leaders
in Egypt, Tunisia and Libya this year.
Azzaman editor-in-chief Ibrahim al-Mammari and reporter
Yousef al-Haj, 37, were sentenced to five months in jail each
for insulting the justice minister and his undersecretary by
accusing them of deception and fraud in a recent article.
The newspaper also had to suspend publication for a month.
Another justice ministry employee was also given five months
in prison for telling the journalists that a ministry employee
had been denied his salary and benefits by the justice minister
without valid cause.
"We have appealed against the court's ruling and the hearing
will be on Oct. 15," Khalid al-Zidi, a senior reporter at
Azzaman, told Reuters.
Oman, a usually tranquil Gulf Arab sultanate, was touched by
street protests earlier this year calling mainly for higher
wages, fairer access to government jobs and an end to graft.
To placate his people, Sultan Qaboos bin Said, a U.S. ally
who has ruled the small, non-OPEC oil-producing state for 40
years, has promised a $2.6 billion spending package and creation
of 50,000 public sector jobs.
The sultan, who helped broker the release of U.S. prisoners
from Iran this week, also pledged to cede some legislative
powers to the partially-elected Oman Council, an advisory body.
At present, only Qaboos and his cabinet can legislate.
Human rights activists said the jailing of Azzaman's
journalists was a blow to freedom of expression and called the
court's decision "outrageous".
"It is a sad day for journalism in Oman and a setback to
freedom of expression. It is outrageous for reporters to be
jailed for informing the public what they believe it was their
right (to do)," Omani-based activist Mohammed al-Farae said. "It
shows that government ministers cannot be held accountable."
It was not the first time Omani journalists have faced
pressure to stay silent. Last year, a blogger was jailed for one
month for criticizing a government minister and this year two
reporters were suspended and one detained for several days.
"We cannot have journalists living in fear for writing the
truth. Politicians must be made accountable for the wrong
decisions they take," said a journalist who declined to be named
for fear of retribution.
He said Azzaman was being punished for a series of articles
over the past year on graft and mismanagement in government.
(Writing By Nour Merza, editing by Andrew Hammond)