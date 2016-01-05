MUSCAT Jan 5 Oman's biggest sovereign wealth
fund, the State General Reserve Fund (SGRF), plans to cooperate
with other state and private investors to establish a venture to
buy into the mining industry, officials said on Tuesday.
The venture, Mining Development Oman (MDO), will have 100
million rials ($260 million) of capital and establish vehicles
for its investments in various locations, the SGRF's executive
president Abdulsalam Al Murshidi told Reuters.
Three other state bodies, the Oman Investment Fund, Oman Oil
Co, and Oman National Investments Development Co, will combine
with the SGRF to take a total 60 percent stake in MDO.
"Forty percent of the company will be offered to the public.
The IPO (initial public offer) is expected by the end of quarter
two," Murshidi said.
He said MDO would be a partial investor in mining projects,
seeking partners locally, regionally, and internationally, but
did not elaborate on where the projects would be located or give
other details.
With its state finances strained by low oil prices, Oman is
trying to involve the private sector more in major economic
development projects. Last week it announced a five-year
economic plan that is to make heavy use of public-private
partnerships, with 52 percent of total investment to come from
the private sector during the period.
