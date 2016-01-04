BRIEF-Corporacion Financiera Alba to sell its whole stake in Clinica Baviera
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
TOKYO Jan 4 Japan's Mitsui & Co said on Monday its consortium had been awarded a $2.3 billion power plant project in Oman.
The consortium will build a total 3.15-gigawatt gas-fired combined cycle power generation units for Ibri and Sohar-3 power generation projects, the Japanese trading house said in a statement.
Mitsui holds 50.1 percent in the consortium, with 44.9 percent held by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power and 5 percent by Dhofar International Development and Investment Holding Co. SAOG (DIDIC).
The contract is set to be signed next month, and the two power plants are set to start commercial operations in 2019, Mitsui said.
Mitsui will operate the plants and sell power under a 15-year contract, it added. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)
* Said on Sunday it has compromised to sell its whole 20.002 percent stake in Clinica Baviera within a takeover to be launched by Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU
* Announced on Saturday that Aier Eye International (Europe) SLU (Aier Eye) has committed to launch a takeover bid for all the shares of the company, at a price of 10.35 euros ($10.95) per share, to be fully paid-up in cash