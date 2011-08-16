BRIEF-Sunshine 100 China says Jan unaudited contracted sales is RMB439 mln
* On January group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB439 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 16 Oman's M2 money supply grew 9.7 percent year-on-year at the end of June, decelerating from a five-month high of 10.1 percent seen in the previous month, the Gulf country's central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Bank lending growth in the Gulf Arab oil producer quickened to a two-year high of 12.6 percent in June from May's 11.1 percent, the data also showed.
OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-JUNE 11 END-MAY 11 END-JUNE 10 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 18.3 21.8 13.8 M2 change yr/yr 9.7 10.1 8.0 M2-M1 change yr/yr 5.8 4.2 5.5 Total credit yr/yr 12.6 11.1 5.5
OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 4.752 4.825 5.010 change yr/yr (pct) -5.1 -5.4 17.0 (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jason Benham)
* On January group achieved unaudited contracted sales of approximately RMB439 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says reduction in MCLR is expected to positively impact loan growth Source text: (IDBI Bank reduces Marginal Cost of Funds based Lending Rates (MCLR) as under: Tenor MCLR ( in % ) Overnight 8.20 One Month 8.40 Three Month 8.55 Six Month 8.60 One Year 8.80 Two Year 8.85 Three Year 8.95) Further company coverage:
* Nominates new chairwoman with links to main investor (Adds CEO comments, background, shares)