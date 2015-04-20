April 20 Oman's bank lending growth accelerated to 11.4 percent year-on-year in February, the fastest rate since January 2013, from 11.1 percent in January 2015, central bank data showed on Monday. But M2 money supply growth slowed to 10.9 percent, the slowest since December 2013, from 13.1 percent. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 15 END-JAN 15 END-FEB 14 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 9.2 16.3 27.4 M2 change yr/yr 10.9 13.1 15.3 M2-M1 change yr/yr 11.8 11.3 9.7 Total credit yr/yr 11.4 11.1 8.5 OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.893 6.756 6.564 change yr/yr (pct) 5.0 8.6 7.3 NOTE. Previous figures are revised. Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)