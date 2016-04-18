UPDATE 1-Norway's giant wealth fund demands company tax transparency
OSLO, April 7 Norway's $915 billion sovereign wealth fund, the world's biggest, called on Friday for companies around the world to be more transparent about their tax payments.
April 18 Credit growth at Oman's conventional banks accelerated to an annual 9.1 percent in February from 8.8 percent in January, central bank data showed. But M2 money supply growth slowed to 7.9 percent, the lowest level since November 2013, from 8.8 percent. OMAN MONEY SUPPLY END-FEB 16 END-JAN 16 END-FEB 15 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 6.8 6.2 9.2 M2 change yr/yr 7.9 8.8 10.9 M2-M1 change yr/yr 8.5 10.2 11.8 Total credit yr/yr 9.1 8.8 11.4 (conventional banks) OMAN C.BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln rials 6.4119 6.4391 6.893 change yr/yr (pct) -7.0 -4.7 5.0 NOTE: Percentage changes are Reuters calculations based on the official data (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
TOKYO, April 7 Japanese government bond prices gained on Friday after the United States launched cruise missiles against an airbase in Syria, sparking buying of low-risk assets such as bonds.
VALLETTA, April 7 Greece and its lenders have achieved results in talks on reforms necessary to unlock new loans but there will be no final deal on Friday, the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.