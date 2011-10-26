(Adds details)
* Q3 net profit 13.5 mln rials vs 12.5 mln rials a year ago
* Q3 revenue 49.2 mln rials vs 47.7 mln rials a year ago
* Subscriber numbers fall 3.6 pct year-on-year
By Matt Smith
DUBAI, Oct 26 Omani telecoms operator Nawras
on Wednesday reported an 8 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, beating an analyst estimate, as mobile
data usage increased to offset falling subscriber numbers.
The firm, majority owned by Qatar Telecommunications Co
(Qtel), made a third-quarter net profit of 13.5
million rials ($35 million), it said in a statement to the Oman
bourse. This compares with a profit of 12.5 million rials in the
same period a year ago.
One analyst polled by Reuters forecast the operator would
post a quarterly profit of 10.6 million rials.
"We are encouraged by growth in pre-paid mobile data,
including Blackberry and smart phone revenue contributions,
which confirms our belief in the potential of the mobile data
market for Nawras," chief executive Ross Cormack said in the
statement.
"Our roll-out of the fixed service network has more than
doubled home and business broadband customers on a
quarter-on-quarter basis."
Nawras said revenues increased to 49.2 million rials in the
quarter, up from 47.7 million rials a year earlier.
The firm had 1.95 million fixed and mobile subscribers at
September-end, down 3.6 percent from a year earlier. It said
this was "primarily due to regulatory changes in the rules for
counting the customer base".
Net profit for the nine months to Sept.30 was 35.6 million
rials, down from 38 million rials in the same period of 2010.
"Net profit was affected by higher depreciation and
amortisation charges relating to the build out of the fixed and
mobile networks," Nawras said.
Nawras's shares, which listed on the Oman bourse in
November 2010, closed 0.2 percent higher, before the results
were announced.
($1 = 0.385 Omani Rials)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Praveen Menon)