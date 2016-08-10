DUBAI Aug 10 A privately owned newspaper in
Oman said on its website on Wednesday it had been suspended from
publishing, a day after the government said it had "taken
measures" against a paper for insulting the judiciary, without
naming the publication.
The editor of the Arabic language daily Azamn was detained
almost two weeks ago over an article alleging an official had
tried to influence a court ruling, the Committee to Protect
Journalists cited the newspaper as saying. A staff member
confirmed Ibrahim al-Mamari was still in detention.
In a statement published by state news agency ONA late on
Tuesday, the government said that the newspaper had "not only
exceeded the limits of freedom of speech, but drifted into ...
harming one of the pillars of the state, the judiciary."
The government said it had taken unspecified measures "that
would safeguard the judiciary and protect it from those who
wanted to abuse," according to the statement.
The statement did not identify the newspaper and did not
explain the action taken. But the newspaper's website on
Wednesday displayed a message stating "Azamn suspended from
publishing".
An employee said the order to close did not "give a clear
reason, nor the a time frame for the publication ban".
Azamn's corruption coverage in 2014 led to a number of
convictions of senior officials and company executives.
In 2011, a court issued a decision ordering the newspaper
closed down for a month and Mamari and a reporter were given
five-month suspended jail sentences for insulting the justice
minister and other officials.
(Reporting by Sami Aboudi; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)