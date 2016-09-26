MUSCAT, Sept 26 A court in Oman on Monday
ordered the permanent closure of a newspaper which had reported
on alleged corruption within the judiciary, and jailed three of
its journalists on charges that included undermining the
prestige of the state.
Witnesses at the court said Ibrahim al-Mamari,
editor-in-chief of the privately owned Azamn newspaper, and his
deputy and managing editor Youssef al-Balushi, were jailed for
three years and fined 3,000 rials ($7,800) each. A third
journalist was jailed for a year.
Azamn had extensively covered a series of corruption cases
in 2014 in which several company executives were convicted.
Omani authorities suspended the newspaper in August for a
month after detaining the three journalists. In a statement
which did not mention Azamn by name, they said it had exceeded
the limits of free speech and "drifted into ... harming one of
the pillars of the state, the judiciary."
Amnesty International said at the time it appeared the
journalists were being punished for carrying out "legitimate
journalistic work".
The Muscat Court of First Instance found Mamari and Balushi
guilty on four charges, including undermining the prestige of
the state, disturbing public order, misusing the internet, and
publishing details of a personal status case.
It also convicted Balushi of slander and of publishing a
report in violation of a ban imposed by the Information Ministry
on any reporting related to Mamari's arrest.
The third journalist, Zaher al-Abri, was sentenced to one
year in jail and fined 1,000 rials.
The court set a bail of 50,000 rials for Mamari and Balushi
in case they decided to appeal the rulings, while Abri's bail
was set at 5,000 rials.
Five years ago a court ordered the newspaper closed down for
one month and Mamari and a reporter were given five-month
suspended jail sentences for insulting the justice minister and
other officials.
($1 = 0.3845 Omani rials)
