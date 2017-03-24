SINGAPORE, March 24 Non-OPEC producer Oman has notified its term customers in Asia that it will reduce supplies by 15 percent from June to meet local demand and as part of its commitment to cut output under a producers' agreement, three sources who received the notices said on Friday.

Oman's Ministry of Oil and Gas told buyers that the supply cuts are also to meet rising domestic demand at the Sohar refinery which is being expanded.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)