DUBAI/LONDON, Sept 4 Oman Oil Co, the
sultanate's state-run oil firm, has completed a $1.85 billion
two-part loan deal with a group of mainly international lenders,
two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday, with the
cash to be used for general business purposes.
The revolving credit facility was signed a few days ago and
is split between a $1 billion three-year tranche and an $850
million piece with a five-year lifespan, the sources said,
speaking on condition of anonymity as the information isn't
public.
Funding was provided on a broadly equal split between the
around 15 banks which contributed to the transaction, one of the
sources added.
Oman Oil did not respond to requests for comment.
Financing activity in Oman, in particular in the project
finance space, has picked up in 2014 as a number of
infrastructure schemes come to market, after a period of
relatively little activity outside the local banking market.
Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic)
signed a $2.8 billion loan with a consortium of banks in May to
fund various projects including an expansion plan for its
refinery in the industrial city of Sohar.
Meanwhile, Electricity Holding Company, the holding firm for
all electricity firms in the sultanate, plans to raise $2.1
billion from a loan or bond issue by the middle of next year and
has hired JP Morgan and Bank Muscat to advise
it on financing options, its chief executive was quoted as
saying in June.
(Reporting by David French in Dubai and Sandrine Bradley in
London; Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Mark Potter)