MUSCAT Aug 10 Oman's crude oil exports will
drop by about 50,000 barrels per day when new refining capacity
comes onstream in the northern city of Sohar by early 2017,
Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammad bin Hamad al-Rumhy said on
Wednesday.
Rumhy said the refinery project had been due to be
commissioned by the end of 2016, but there had been a delay so
the commissioning date would be in the first quarter of next
year. The project would increase the Sohar refinery's capacity
by between 65 and 70 percent.
"It will take an additional 70 to 90,000 bpd. And with the
increase in Oman's average oil production to exceed a million
bpd, we expect the drop in our oil exports to be 50,000 bpd
compared to last year," Rumhy said in an interview.
He added that state-owned Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum
Industries Co (ORPIC) would seek to refine different crude
mixes.
"In the future I can see ORPIC go shopping for crude oil,
which is not the case currently," Rumhy said. "Refineries tend
to do better when they have the option to refine different mixes
of crude.
"So we will be importing different crudes to have a better
yield, and to look at the needs of the local market in petroleum
products."
