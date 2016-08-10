MUSCAT Aug 10 Oman will not participate in a
meeting of oil producers and consumers in Algeria next month as
it is disappointed by the group's failure to address the issue
of low oil prices, Minister of Oil and Gas Mohammad bin Hamad
al-Rumhy said on Wednesday.
The International Energy Forum, which groups producers and
consumers, is due to meet on Sept. 26-28 in Algiers. Qatar said
on Monday that OPEC members had agreed to hold talks on the
sidelines.
Oman, a small non-OPEC oil producer, doesn't "see the point
of continuing to be part" of the group, Rumhy told Reuters in an
interview in Muscat.
"We are moving into difficult times, and others still
believe that everything will be fine. Those who expected the
expensive oil producers will be run out of the business and shut
down their operations, have been proved wrong."
Rumhy added: "There were hopes of seeing the impact of fewer
investments in oil and gas, and less exploration, on supply and
demand with hopes that this might affect the low oil prices. But
that didn't happen, and there has been no positive impact on oil
prices."
As a result, he said, producers would have to tighten their
belts further or find some way to prop up prices by revisiting
the idea of freezing production. Oman has reduced state spending
as it grapples with a big budget deficit caused by cheap oil.
