MUSCAT, March 3 Oman's oil production including
condensates rose by 4 percent in 2012 to an average of 918,000
barrels per day (bpd) thanks largely to gains from enhanced oil
recovery projects, an oil and gas ministry official said on
Sunday.
The increase was due to new discoveries in three different
oil fields, Nasser Al Jashmi, the undersecretary of the ministry
of oil and gas, said.
Average oil production in the small, non-OPEC producer was
at 884,900 bpd in 2011.
Crude production of state-controlled Petroleum Development
Oman (PDO) which accounts for more than 70 percent of the
Sultanate's oil and gas output, averaged 566,305 bpd last year.
PDO plans to spend $11 billion between 2013 and 2022 on
sixteen new upstream oil projects which will help boost the
company's production by 1 billion barrels in that period,
managing director Raoul Restucci told a news conference.
PDO is 60 percent owned by the Omani government, while Royal
Dutch Shell holds 34 percent. France's Total
and Portugal's Partex hold small stakes.