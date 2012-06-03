DUBAI, June 3 Operations at Petroleum
Development Oman (PDO), the country's main oil producer, are
returning to normal after a strike by some contractors last
week, a spokeswoman for the company said on Sunday.
Government officials, managers for PDO and the contractors,
and union representatives agreed on Saturday that 400 contract
workers fired last week after going on strike would be
reinstated with full pay, according to Oman's state news agency.
"Extensive engagement with contractor staff who were on
strike has taken place over the past few days," the PDO
spokeswoman said, adding that there had been no impact on oil
production during the strike, which began on May 24.
The strikers were demanding better retirement benefits and
health insurance, local media reported. It was not immediately
clear whether those demands would be met.
PDO is Oman's largest oil exploration and production
company, accounting for over 70 percent of oil production and
nearly all natural gas output. The company is 60 percent owned
by the government while Royal Dutch Shell holds 34
percent.
Oman is a small oil producer with output of around 908,000
barrels per day in March, according to official figures. It also
exports gas to Asia.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren; Editing by Andrew Torchia)