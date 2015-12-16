DUBAI Dec 16 State-owned Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) will sign contracts worth more than $5 billion on Thursday to build the Liwa plastics complex, according to a statement by the Oman News Agency.

Two banking sources also told Reuters that commitments to provide loan financing to back the project worth $3.7 billion will be signed on Thursday.

The financing will be split between a 15-year loan from commercial banks and a 16-year loan which will be backed by export credit agencies, the sources said.

ORPIC declined to comment on the loan financing when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by David French; Additional Reporting by Fatma Al Arimi in Muscat; editing by Susan Thomas)