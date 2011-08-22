* Tanker that was seized Saturday now in Somali waters
* Crew of seized tanker 21 reported unharmed
DUBAI Aug 22 A chemical oil tanker foiled a
hijack attempt by pirates near the Omani port of Salalah on
Sunday, a day after a tanker and crew were snatched from inside
the port in front of the coast guard.
"Pirates in a skiff chased and fired upon a chemical
tanker," according to the International Maritime Bureau's
anti-crime arm. "The pirates made several attempts to board the
tanker and finally aborted the attack due to the evasive
manoeuvres made by the tanker."
On Saturday, pirates successfully seized the empty MV
Fairchem Bogey chemical oil tanker from its anchorage at the
port in the mouth of the Gulf of Aden, taking 21 Indian crew
members hostage and heading south to Somalia, Mumbai-based Anglo
Eastern Ship Management said.
"We can now confirm that the Fairchem Bogey is now in Somali
waters," the tanker manager said in a statement.
"The Master has been in contact with us, reconfirming safety
of the crew. We are still waiting to make first contact with the
hijackers."
Anglo-Eastern said the Omani Coast Guard approached the
vessel shortly after it was seized from its anchorage in the
port but backed off when the pirates warned that the captured
crew might be harmed.
The Bogey, which had armed guards on board when it sailed
through the Gulf of Aden on its way to unload at the Saudi port
of Al Jubail on Aug. 18, was unprotected when it was taken on
Aug. 21 after dropping the security team off in the Omani
capital Muscat on Aug. 10, the company said
Several oil tankers have been attacked in the
pirate-infested Gulf of Aden, with their valuable cargoes being
used by pirates to demand ransoms.
(Reporting by Daniel Fineren, editing by Jane Baird)