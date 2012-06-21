(Adds name of vessel and details paragraph 3)
By Daniel Fineren
DUBAI, June 21 Pirates fired guns and
rocket-propelled grenades at a liquefied natural gas tanker off
the coast of Oman on Wednesday, and three shots hit the vessel,
the International Maritime Bureau's anti-crime arm said.
"Pirates in a dhow armed with guns and RPG fired upon a LNG
tanker under way. The dhow closed to 50 metres from the ship and
fired shots, of which three hit the vessel," the IMB said in a
report.
LNG industry sources said on Thursday the LNG Aries, managed
by Japan's Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, was the victim of the attack,
but the company was not available for immediate comment on the
condition of the ship.
The IMB said the ship was not boarded by the pirates but did
not say whether it was hit by grenades.
Although relatively low-lying crude oil tankers have been
targets of piracy and at least one has been hijacked, so far no
high-sided LNG tankers are known to have been taken.
Ship tracking data on Reuters show the 126,750 cubic metre
capacity tanker, which left Spain for the Middle East in early
June, was sailing back towards the Suez Canal on Thursday.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, Editing by Alison
Williams)