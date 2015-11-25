MUSCAT Nov 25 State-owned Oman Oil Refineries
and Petroleum Industries Co (ORPIC) said it had finalised
negotiations with preferred bidders for $4.5 billion worth of
contracts to build a major plastics complex in the sultanate.
The four engineering, procurement and contracting packages
will be completed in four years, with plants to be commissioned
in 2019, ORPIC said in a statement on Wednesday.
A joint venture of Chicago Bridge & Iron Co of the
United States and Taiwan's CTCI will be awarded the
contract for a steam cracker and utilities, ORPIC said. In a
separate statement, Chicago Bridge & Iron said that contract
would be worth about $2.8 billion.
Italy's Tecnimont will win a contract for plastics
units, South Korea's GS Engineering and Construction
and Japan's Mitsui & Co a contract for natural gas
liquids extraction facilities, and India's Punj Lloyd
a contract for a pipelime, ORPIC said.
The Liwa Plastics Project, being built in Oman's northern
port city of Sohar, is a big part of the sultanate's effort to
diversify its economy away from hydrocarbons. It is designed to
enable Oman to produce polyethylene for the first time, and to
increase its output of polypropylene.
ORPIC chief executive Musab al-Mahruqi said he expected to
sign the contracts and financing deals by the end of this year.
"We are concluding discussions with export credit agencies,
commercial banks and other relevant authorities and we expect to
finalise the project funding plan by the end of the year,
enabling us to award the respective EPC contracts."
Previously, ORPIC said it would borrow money to finance 70
percent of construction of the complex, while the remaining 30
percent would come in the form of equity from the company.
