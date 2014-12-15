* Qaboos has no children or publicly designated heir
By Sami Aboudi
DUBAI, Dec 15 Looking frail, Oman's Sultan
Qaboos appeared on television last month to reassure his people
about his health. But after a long absence abroad for medical
treatment, many Omanis are worried that their childless leader
has no publicly designated heir.
In a turbulent Middle East, Oman remains an island of
stability along with Gulf Arab neighbours, and many Omanis
believe the succession process could be handled smoothly when
the sultan finally departs.
But some fear that any uncertainty could lead to jostling
between potential heirs of Qaboos who, despite gradual reforms
during his 44-year reign, remains an absolute ruler.
Western-backed Qaboos, 74, has ruled the Arabian peninsula
state since he took over in a bloodless coup with the help of
Oman's former colonial power, Britain. Since then, he has helped
to transform an impoverished backwater riven by internal
conflicts into a prosperous state that plays a small but
important role in international diplomacy.
It was in Oman, for example, that Iranian and U.S. diplomats
held secret contacts which led to an interim deal in 2013 on a
nuclear dispute which has long heightened regional tensions.
But analysts fear that any power struggle after the sultan's
death within his Al-Said family - or between the royal family
and army leaders - could rattle the country. This in turn risks
rekindling "Arab Spring" protests that the authorities managed
to contain in 2011.
Marc Valeri, an Oman expert at Britain's University of
Exeter, believes Qaboos should follow the example of Jordan's
King Hussein. The monarch prevented what he feared might be a
succession crisis by publicly naming his son Abdullah as his
heir two weeks before he died in 1999.
"I think it is very important that he decides who will
succeed him, like King Hussein did," said Valeri. "If Qaboos
does not designate a successor himself, it will be more
difficult to ensure that disagreements among the family remain
contained."
Any threat to Oman's stability could have unwelcome
implications for the global oil trade - 40 percent of sea-borne
crude exports are shipped through the Strait of Hormuz
separating the sultanate from Iran - and for relations between
Tehran and the West.
SEALED ENVELOPE
Apart from brief statements to reassure Omanis about the
sultan's health, the royal court has given no details of his
condition or the treatment that he has undergone in Germany
since July.
In his video message aired on Nov. 5, Qaboos said he would
not attend celebrations marking his birthday, Oman's national
day and an event that he is not known to have missed since
ousting his father in 1970. He gave no details of his condition
beyond referring to "good results that will require a follow-up
in accordance with the medical programme".
Since then Qaboos has been shown only once, meeting members
of the royal family.
Under Omani law, a royal family council must decide on a
successor within three days of the sultan's death. If it fails
to do this, a defence council that includes top army officers,
the head of the Supreme Court and the heads of the two chambers
of Oman's consultative council must enforce the sultan's own
choice, which had been secretly recorded in a sealed envelope.
However, the royal family council's make-up is not known
publicly and there appears to be no pre-eminent elder who can
act as peacemaker in the event of a dispute, analysts say.
"This process raises some questions; the royal family
council is unknown to the public and there is a three-day vacuum
of power. Who will be in charge during this period?," said Omani
academic and political analyst Abdullah Mohammed Al Ghailani.
"Failing to determine the next sultan will certainly
undermine the future political significance of the royal
family," he added, warning this would also risk politicising the
army.
ARAB SPRING
During the Arab Spring, Omanis staged protests in the
capital Muscat and other cities to demand jobs, an end to
corruption and greater powers for the elected Shura Council.
Gulf Arab neighbours - the world's top oil exporter Saudi
Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait - rushed to
shore up Oman's finances and stabilise the country.
Qaboos sacked unpopular ministers, prosecuted some officials
for corruption and promised to create 50,000 new jobs, but the
demonstrations showed that absolute authority is no longer
acceptable to Omanis, Valeri said.
Analysts say Omanis have set a high bar for any new leader.
"What Omanis are looking for in any new sultan is a young
person who can act as a father-figure, who will not only earn
respect but can also address the needs of the people," said
Ahmed al-Mukhaini, an independent analyst and former assistant
secretary-general and senior policy adviser at Oman's
consultative Shura council.
Progress towards the institutional state has been slow.
Qaboos introduced universal suffrage for elections to the Shura
Council, one of the two chambers created under Oman's 1996 Basic
Law, but it remains subordinate to the sultan.
Analysts say that while there is wide support for the ruling
family, the lack of a representative democracy makes Oman
vulnerable to the uncertainty that could come with any
succession process.
"There have been increasing demands for genuine political
reforms including genuine participation, a powerful parliament,
freedom of assembly, ... freedom of expression, transparency,
accountability, and anti-corruption measures," Ghailani said.
