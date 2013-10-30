ABU DHABI Oct 30 Oman plans to launch
construction of the first part of a $15 billion rail network in
the fourth quarter of 2014, a government official said on
Wednesday.
"We expect the works will start in 2014 and in the fourth
quarter, the first segment starts," Salim bin Said bin Salim
Alami, assistant director-general at the transportation
ministry, told Reuters on the sidelines of a rail conference.
By then, contracts for various project packages will have
been awarded by the Oman Railway Co, formed to manage and
operate the sultanate's railway system, he said. A contract for
the project management consultancy will be awarded next year.
The state-funded, 2,244 kilometre (1,395 mile) rail network
- the country's first - would link the desert town of Buraimi,
bordering the United Arab Emirates, to six major settlements in
Oman including the industrial city of Sohar.
It would eventually connect to a planned rail network across
the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and eventually to
neighbouring Yemen.
"Our vision in this project is to help the logistics
industry and trade, a significant GDP player in Oman, and to
connect ports to the GCC as best as we can," Alami said.
Oman, which exports modest amounts of oil and will face
challenges in financing its state budget and generating
employment for its citizens in coming years, expects the railway
network to be fully operational by 2018.
Italferr, the Italian state railways engineering firm, is
undertaking the preliminary design of the project, which could
help to diversify Oman's economy beyond oil by boosting trade
and industry.
Gulf Arab states have embarked on a separate $15.5 billion
rail network project that is to link Oman to Kuwait through the
United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain and Saudi
Arabia.