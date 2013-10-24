DUBAI Oct 24 Topaz Marine, a unit of Oman's
Renaissance Services, is expected to price its debut
$350 million bond on Friday after releasing initial price
guidance for the debt offering, a document from lead managers
said.
The bond, which has a five-year lifespan but which can be
redeemed by the issuer after three years, is earmarked to price
with a coupon between 8.75 and 9 percent, the document said.
Order books for European investors and those on the East
coast of the United States will close on Thursday, with books
held open for investors on the West Coast until 1300 GMT on
Friday, it added.
Goldman Sachs is the lead bookrunner and HSBC
and Standard Chartered are co-bookrunners for
the planned senior notes issue.
Proceeds from the planned bond will be used to refinance
certain existing loans, fund capital expenditure and increase
cash on the balance sheet, Topaz said in a statement on Monday.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)