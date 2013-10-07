DUBAI Oct 7 Oman Shipping Company has signed a
137 million rials ($355.8 million) loan with two local banks to
fund the acquisition of four Very Large Ore Carriers (VLOCs), it
said in a statement on Monday.
The VLOCs will be chartered to Vale International
for a period of 20 years, the statement said, adding Vale had
iron ore pelletising facilities in the sultanate with a capacity
of 9 million tonnes per year - with exports going to South Asia.
The facility, which has a 12-year lifespan, saw Bank Muscat
contribute 107 million rials and Bank Dhofar
provide 30 million rials.
The VLOCs each have a capacity of 400,000 deadweight tonnes
(DWT), which make them among the largest dry cargo vessels in
the world, the statement added.
($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials)
