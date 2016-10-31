BRIEF-Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate to swing to profit in FY2016
* Sees to swing to net profit at 19 million yuan to 23 million yuan in FY2016 versus net loss at 112.4 million yuan year ago
MUSCAT Oct 31 Oman's State General Reserve Fund (SGRF) agreed to buy 32.2 percent of Mecanizados Escribano, a family-owned Spanish company making precision mechanical components for the aerospace, defence and other sectors, the sovereign fund said on Monday.
The deal is part of a drive by Oman to use its sovereign fund assets to help diversify the economy beyond oil and gas exports; under the deal, Escribano will set up a local manufacturing entity in Oman, although details were not given.
SGRF will invest in Escribano through a combination of an equity purchase from the current owners and a capital increase to finance new development projects, the fund said in a statement.
Angel Escribano, president of the Spanish firm, told Reuters that the company's capital currently totalled 50 million euros ($55 million) and with the new partnership, "We will be acquiring other companies related to our line of operations."
The partnership aims to raise the company's capital to 500 million euros, focusing its research and development activities in Spain while establishing manufacturing operations in the Gulf, SGRF's executive president Abdulsalam al-Murshidi said.
"We expect the business to grow by 25 to 30 percent every year," he told reporters, without giving further financial details of the acquisition. (Reporting by Fatma Alarimi; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Louise Heavens)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, January 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Chengdu Xingcheng Investment Group Co., Ltd.'s (CXIG) USD300m 3.25% senior unsecured notes due 2021 a final rating of 'BBB+'. The assignment of the final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final ratings are in line with the expected ratings assigned on 16 November 2016. The net proceeds of the bond issue will be used for g
* Shogo Suzuki has resigned as chief financial officer of company for personal reasons