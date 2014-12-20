MUSCAT Dec 20 Oman's State General Reserve Fund
(SGRF) has boosted its buying of shares in the local stock
market as prices have slid to attractive levels, the fund's
executive president said.
The Muscat Securities Market's (MSM) main index is
down 20 percent from its November peak, hit by concern that the
plunge in global oil prices will crimp government spending and
therefore corporate profit growth.
The government has already revealed plans to raise money by
cutting natural gas subsidies for industry, and is considering a
range of other spending cuts and tax rises.
"For the last three to four weeks we have been investing in
MSM at higher volumes. Not as a government, but as an investment
firm seeking and seizing opportunities," Abdulsalam Al Murshidi
told Reuters at the end of the past trading week.
The SGRF is Oman's largest sovereign wealth fund and has
assets totalling about $13 billion, according to an estimate by
the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, which studies the industry.
"It is part of our mandate to look internationally for new
opportunities for investment. With the decline in share prices
locally, and by studying the market fundamentals, we have seen
an attractive investment waiting to be tapped," Murshidi said.
"Hence we started investing some of the fund's available
liquidity. SGRF has the appetite to invest its whole
local-investment allocation and more when large corporations and
companies are undervalued."
The stock market's drop will soon be reversed, Murshidi
predicted, as the government announces its 2015 budget in coming
weeks and continues spending on major infrastructure and
strategic economic projects.
Ahmad Al Marhoon, director-general of the MSM, said the
government had "no intention to intervene and control the
market".
Recalling past cases when Omani share prices stumbled
because of international crises, he said: "We have been in this
situation before. The government didn't intervene then, and
there is no need to do so now either. It is an opportunity for
investors."
He added, "The current drop in the share prices is not
unusual. People tend to lose trust during crises, and start
selling their shares out of unjustified fear. But others see it
as an opportunity to buy at lower prices."
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)