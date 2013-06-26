By Bernardo Vizcaino
DUBAI, June 26 Oman's first corporate sukuk has
received regulatory approval and the five-year, 50 million rial
($130 million) private placement aims to close next month, its
lead arranger said on Wednesday.
The sukuk will be issued by Tilal Development Co and the
proceeds will be used to repay existing debt and expand the
Muscat Grand Mall. If successful, the issue could pave the way
for other companies in the sultanate to sell Islamic bonds.
"We have already done our roadshows and also got some
commitments from pension funds locally," Mohsin Shaik Sehu
Mohamed, head of Islamic finance at Al Madina Investment, told
Reuters.
"Now the target is to close this deal. We are trying our
best to close it in July."
The sukuk, rated BBB+ by Capital Intelligence, will pay a 5
percent profit rate and use an ijara structure, a common sharia-
compliant leasing arrangement.
Al Madina says it has other Omani sukuk in the pipeline,
with one deal targeted for later this year. "We have two more in
the pipeline - one government-related entity and one
family-owned company," Mohamed said.
APPEAL
Tilal Development is 40 percent-owned by sovereign wealth
fund Qatar Investment Authority. Omani domestic investors such
as pension funds and insurance firms have expressed interest in
the sukuk and it could have a broader regional appeal, in
particular from Qatar, Mohamed added.
A corporate sukuk could also be welcomed by local Islamic
banks, which are eager for access to more sharia-compliant
investment products while Oman's Islamic money markets are
underdeveloped.
Although the threat of monetary policy tightening in the
United States is dampening issuance in other markets, the Tilal
sukuk will weather that because of its specific client base,
Mohamed said. "What we see is that it will be a private
placement and most are sharia-sensitive investors."
Oman began to introduce Islamic finance last year. The
government has been laying plans to issue a sovereign sukuk, but
that issue is expected to occur next year, according to the
latest comments by officials.
