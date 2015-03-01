ABU DHABI, March 1 Oman plans to make its first
sovereign issue of Islamic bonds, a 200 million rial ($520
million) issue, by mid-2015 to help finance a budget deficit
caused by the plunge of oil prices, the head of its central bank
said on Sunday.
"The issue will be through the central bank for the local
market," central bank executive president Hamood Sangour
al-Zadjali told Reuters on the sidelines of a business
conference in Abu Dhabi.
The issue would boost Oman's fledgling Islamic banking
industry, giving it a pricing benchmark and a liquidity
management tool. "We have Islamic banking units - they would
like some liquidity invested in it," Zadjali said.
If oil stays low, Oman's state finances will face heavy
pressure; its state budget plan this year envisages a deficit of
2.5 billion rials, equivalent to about 8 percent of the
country's annual gross domestic product.
"We hope it (low oil prices) will be short-lived. The
government will continue with its plan to invest and go for mega
infrastructure projects," Zadjali said. The Omani government has
not issued an international bond since 1997.
"In the second half we will decide whether to go or not to
the international markets," Zadjali said, adding: "It is good to
diversify the sources of funds, local bonds and international
bonds, to attract investments from abroad."
To ease the pressure on government finances, Oman cut
natural gas subsidies this year, doubling prices charged to some
industrial users. More subsidy cuts are possible for other
fuels, Zadjali said.
"We have cut gradually, but not in a large scale." Future
cuts will also be gradual, and will avoid hurting low-income
people, Zadjali added.
He said Oman's banking sector expected to see profits expand
10 percent in 2015, in line with growth last year; loan growth
might be 10-12 percent, compared to 11 percent in 2014.
"2014 was a very good year for Oman's banks - we expect the
same growth this year."
