UPDATE 4-Oil stuck near $57 as Iran, OPEC countered by U.S. drilling rebound
* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
Aug 16 Oman's finance ministry released the following March foreign trade data on Tuesday: OMAN FOREIGN TRADE 03/11 02/11 03/10 (mln rials) Exports 1,526.2 1,179.4 1,247.7
- oil & gas 1,028.5 810.1 838.3 Imports 803.3 689.1 737.3 DYNAMICS (pct yr/yr change in rial terms) Exports 22.3 6.8
- oil & gas 22.7 3.3 Imports 9.0 26.0
NOTE. Data are subject to revision. Export figures include re-exports. ($1=.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Martin Dokoupil; Editing by Jason Benham)
* Iran vows "roaring missiles" if threatened, defies new sanctions
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 German engineering group Siemens has run a successful test of power generation gas turbine blades produced wholly by metal-based 3D printing by UK-based Materials Solutions, which it bought last year.
DUBAI, Feb 6 A gas line explosion in southeastern Iran has killed two people, state broadcaster IRIB reported on its website on Monday.