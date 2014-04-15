By Fatma Alarimi
| MUSCAT, April 15
Oman said it would extend curbs
on the hiring of foreign workers in construction and
housekeeping as part of efforts to save more jobs for local
citizens and limit outflows of money from the economy.
Hiring of expatriates by private companies in those two
sectors will be banned for six months from May 4, the official
Oman News Agency (ONA) quoted Minister of Manpower Sheikh
Abdullah bin Nasser Al-Bakri as saying on Monday.
The ban was originally introduced for a six-month period
last November. Similar restrictions exist for several other
industries such as carpentry and aluminium product making.
It is not clear how much of an impact the ban will have;
exceptions to the policy will be made for companies working on
government projects, smaller enterprises and firms managed
full-time by their owners, ONA reported.
Oman is spending billions of dollars on infrastructure
projects to diversify its economy beyond oil, and it seems
unlikely to starve these projects of labour. Many Omani families
employ domestic workers from abroad.
But Sheikh Abdullah's order suggests growing concern in the
government about the economy's dependence on foreign workers - a
concern shared by some other Gulf states such as Saudi Arabia,
which is deporting tens of thousands of illegal workers.
Expatriate workers in Oman rose to 1.53 million in February
from 1.47 million registered a year earlier, government data
shows. By contrast there were just 184,485 Omani citizens
working in the private sector in February; the country's total
population, including foreign residents, is officially estimated
at 4 million.
The government does not release regular, timely data on
unemployment among its citizens, but discontent with limited job
opportunities and corruption triggered sporadic street protests
in 2011.
In February last year, the Council of Ministers said the
government would aim to limit foreign workers to 33 percent of
Oman's population, but it did not give a time frame and the rise
in employment of expatriates since then suggests officials have
foound it hard to curb numbers in a growing economy.
Most foreign workers in the construction and oil industries
come from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan, while many domestic
workers are from Indonesia and the Philippines.
Salim Al Sheedi, head of the Oman Society of Contractors, a
construction industry association, said the ban would benefit
well-established companies in the sector by preventing other
firms from bringing in workers without properly supervising
them.
By excluding smaller companies from the ban, the policy will
also benefit Omani entrepreneurs and managers, he added.
(Writing by Andrew Torchia)