DUBAI Feb 17 Ooredoo Oman has recommended paying a cash dividend of 0.040 rials ($0.1039) per share for 2015, the telecom operator said on Wednesday.

The company, majority-owned by Qatar's Ooredoo, in January said its net profit for 2015 was 41.6 million rials, up from 37.9 million rials in 2014.

Ooredoo Oman paid a cash dividend of 0.038 rials per share for 2014.

($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)