DUBAI Jan 14 Ooredoo Oman has signed three financing agreements with local and international banks worth $177 million combined, the telecom operator said on Thursday.

The company, a subsidiary of Qatar's Ooredoo, will use the money for general corporate services, it said in a bourse statement.

Ooredoo Oman did not reveal the identities of the lending banks. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)