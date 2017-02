HONG KONG May 4 Oman Oil has sold its stake of 237.6 million shares in Hong Kong-listed China Gas Holdings Ltd at HK$4.10 per share, a 6.2 percent premium to the stock's current price at HK$3.86, Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission said in a statement on Friday.

China Gas is being targeted by China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec) and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd in a deal estimated to be worth up to $2.2 billion. (Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Chris Lewis)