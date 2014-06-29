Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI, June 29 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) has appointed Talal Said Marhoon al-Mamari as chief executive, the company said in a statement on Sunday.
Mamari is a company veteran and was previously chief financial officer. He has replaced outgoing CEO Amer Al-Rawas, who will take up a similar role at a company in Oman's oil and gas sector, Omantel said, but did not provide further details.
Omantel is Oman's second-largest listed company by market value and it made a consolidated net profit of 119.28 million rials ($310 million) in 2013, up 2.6 percent from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)