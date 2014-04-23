DUBAI, April 23 The second and final part of the Oman government's sale of a 19 percent stake in telecommunications operator Omantel, part of efforts to revive a privatisation programme, was 1.05 times subscribed, a Muscat bourse statement said on Wednesday.

The government said there was demand for nearly 75 million shares versus the 71.25 million shares on offer. (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Andrew Torchia)