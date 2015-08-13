* Q2 profit 26.7 mln rials vs 31.6 mln rials a yr ago

* Q2 revenue 127.2 mln rials vs 118.4 mln rials a yr ago

DUBAI Aug 13 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 15.5 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Thursday.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 26.7 million rials ($69.35 million) in the three months to June 30, down from 31.6 million rials in the year-earlier period, according to Reuters calculations based on Omantel's earnings statement.

It had reported rising profits in six of the preceding seven quarters.

EFG Hermes and Gulf Baader Capital Markets had forecast Omantel would make a quarterly profit of 30.25 million rials and 29.20 million rials respectively.

The operator's net profit for the first half of 2015 was 61.3 million rials, down from 65.9 million rials a year earlier, it said in a bourse filing.

In a separate statement, Omantel said Oman's regulator had amended a fine imposed on the company so that it now must pay a penalty of 1 million rials in cash and also spend 2 million rials to provide phone and broadband services in certain rural areas of the country. The company did not provide further details.

Omantel's second-quarter revenue was 127.2 million rials, according to Reuters calculations. This compares with 118.4 million rials a year ago.

Omantel, which competes with Ooredoo Oman, also owns a stake in Pakistan's Worldcall. (Reporting by Nadia Saleem; editing by Matt Smith)