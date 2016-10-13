DUBAI Oct 13 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 4.1 percent fall in third-quarter profit on Thursday, according to Reuters calculations, broadly in line with analysts' estimates.

* Net profit of 28.2 million rials ($73.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30 versus 29.4 million rials a year earlier, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* Average forecast of three analysts: 29.0 mln rials.

Net profit of 95.1 million rials in the first nine months of 2016, up from 90.7 million rials in the same period last year, a bourse filing said.