DUBAI Jan 16 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Monday it swung to a fourth-quarter net profit.

* Net profit of 21.6 million rials ($56.1 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus a loss of 42.2 million rials a year earlier, Reuters calculated based on financial statements in lieu of a quarterly breakdown.

* EFG Hermes fourth-quarter forecast: 29.2 mln rials net profit. Gulf Baader Capital Markets forecast: 26.20 mln rials net profit.

* Full-year profit of 116.7 million rials, up from 48.5 million rials in 2015, a bourse filing said. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)