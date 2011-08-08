MUSCAT Aug 8 Oman Telecommunications Co's
(Omantel) second-quarter net profit was unchanged from
a year-ago as expenses rose on the back of new recruitments and
an improvement in employee benefits, a statement showed on
Monday.
The national telecoms provider made a net profit of 29
million rials ($75.32 million) for the three months ended June
30, compared with 28.6 million rials a year-ago, it said in a
statement on Monday.
The results however beat an average of analysts polled by
Reuters which forecast second-quarter net profit of 24.5 million
rials.
Net profit for the first half was 55 million rials against
61 million rials for the same period in 2010.
Total expenses rose by 9.4 percent to 164 million rials from
149.9 rials for the first half of the year, the company said.
"Successful employment of 200 new employees approved by
Board of Directors in response to the Royal Directives and the
improvement of employee benefits were the second major driver of
the increase in expenses," the statement said.
Omantel's monopoly in the Gulf Arab state was broken by
Nawras , a unit of Qatar Telecommunications Co
(QTEL.QA), and the company faces increasing competition from
mobile virtual network operators.
Since then, about half a dozen companies are have been
granted licenses to operate mobile virtual networks. The
government owns 70 percent of Omantel.
Omantel shares rose 0.5 percent on the Muscat bourse Monday.
They have lost about 19 percent of their value year-to-date.
(Reporting by Saleh Al-Shaibany, Editing by Dinesh Nair)