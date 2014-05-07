Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI May 7 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported an 18 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Wednesday.
The former monopoly made a net profit of 34.4 million rials ($89 million) in the three months to March 31, up from 29.1 million rials in the year-earlier period, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani Rials) (Reporting by Matt Smith; editing by Keiron Henderson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)