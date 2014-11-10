DUBAI Nov 10 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) reported a 3.1 percent rise in third-quarter profit on Monday, according to Reuters calculations, meeting analysts' expectations.

The former monopoly made a net profit of 30 million rials ($77.9 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, up from 29.1 million rials in the year-earlier period, Reuters calculated from financial statements.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast Omantel would make a quarterly profit of between 30.15 million rials and 30.85 million rials.

Net profit for the first nine months of 2014 was 95.9 million rials up from 89.6 million rials in the corresponding period of last year, Omantel said in a bourse filing.

Third-quarter revenue was 119 million rials, Reuters calculated. This compares with 112.3 million rials a year ago.

Domestically, Omantel competes with Nawras, a unit of Qatar's Ooredoo.

Omantel also hosts two mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) Friendi and Renna and owns a controlling stake in Pakistan's Worldcall. ($1 = 0.3850 Omani rials) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)