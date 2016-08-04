DUBAI Aug 4 Oman Telecommunications (Omantel) said on Thursday it had ended discussions with a Pakistan investor interested in buying Omantel's shares in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd.

Omantel took a 56.8 percent stake in the diversified telecom operator in 2008. The $193 million deal marked its biggest foreign investment at the time.

The statement did not name the potential acquirer or the value of the sale but said that a favourable deal could not be reached so the discussions had ended.

Omantel said in June its board received a non-binding offer for its controlling stake in WorldCall and that it had granted the potential investor approval to carry out due diligence. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)