DUBAI, June 28 Oman Telecommunications Co (Omantel) said on Tuesday its board received a non-binding offer for its controlling stake in Pakistan's WorldCall Telecom Ltd from an investor whose identity it didn't disclose.

The non-binding offer is subject to due diligence study, the state-run company said in a stock exchange filing.

Omantel paid $193 million for a controlling stake in WorldCall in 2008. It currently owns 56.8 percent of WorldCall, according to financial statements on WorldCall's website.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)