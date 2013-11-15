BRIEF-Capital & Regional to acquire property for GBP 78 mln
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
LONDON Nov 15 Britain's Financial Ombudsman Service said on Friday that Natalie Ceeney is to step down as chief executive after four years in the role.
Ceeney has overseen a massive expansion of the ombudsman in order to cope with millions of complaints made against banks over the mis-selling of loan insurance - a scandal that has cost the industry over 17 billion pounds ($27 billion).
The ombudsman steps in to settle cases where financial services firms and their customers cannot reach an agreement.
($1 = 0.6215 British pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
* Has unconditionally exchanged contracts for acquisition of exchange centre, Ilford from a Meyer Bergman fund for GBP 78 million
BEIJING, March 6 China should clarify its "bottom line" with regard to supervision of bitcoin exchanges and establish a so-called negative list for the industry in order to limit risks, China Business News quoted a central bank official as saying on Monday.
* Says retirement of Elliot Mugamu from position of board chairman as well as membership to the boards of CBZ Holdings Limited and CBZ Bank limited