BRIEF-Shire Plc responds to U.S. Federal Trade Commission civil action
BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma could announce the delisting of its shares as early as Friday, Belgian business daily De Tijd writes.
The price at which the company would delist was not known, the newspaper said in an article published on Friday, adding that the company itself had given an indicative price of 37 euros per share in July.
Nobody at Omega Pharma was immediately available for comment. (Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Franklin Resources, Inc reports 5.7 percent passive stake in TherapeuticsMD Inc as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2jZSLLl) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Shire ViroPharma on Tuesday, accusing it of hijacking a government channel designed to flag safety issues by using it to fend off generic competition, the agency said in a statement.