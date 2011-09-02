BRUSSELS, Sept 2 Belgian health products distributor Omega Pharma could announce the delisting of its shares as early as Friday, Belgian business daily De Tijd writes.

The price at which the company would delist was not known, the newspaper said in an article published on Friday, adding that the company itself had given an indicative price of 37 euros per share in July.

Nobody at Omega Pharma was immediately available for comment. (Writing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)